SEC inquires about Nabors exec benefits, plane use

Nov 9 Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR.N) said on Wednesday that U.S. financial regulators had started an informal inquiry in September into its executive benefits -- which was just over a month before the drilling company's CEO stepped down.

The world's largest land-rig contractor said the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was interested in "perquisites and personal benefits received by the officers and directors of Nabors, including their use of non-commercial aircraft."

"Our Audit Committee and Board of Directors have been apprised of this inquiry and we are cooperating," Nabors said in its quarterly filing with the SEC.

It added that it could not currently determine the ultimate outcome of the inquiry, which the company received notice of on Sept. 21.

After a board meeting the following month, the Bermuda-based company's famously high-paid chairman and chief executive, Gene Isenberg, relinquished his CEO role. [ID:nL4E7LS30R]

In the filing on Wednesday, Nabors said Isenberg may be able to terminate his contract based on "constructive termination without cause," adding: "If he elects to do so, he may be entitled to a payment of $100 million."

The company said in a separate statement that it booked a $100 million contingent liability based on a contract clause promising Isenberg that amount in the event of his termination without cause or his death or disability. [ID:nN1E79U1DP]

Four days after Isenberg stepped down, Nabors said its board had decided, in future, to hold say-on-pay votes annually and also force directors who do not get a majority of votes in favor from shareholders to offer their resignation.

A Nabors spokesman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)