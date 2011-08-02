Nabors faces $31 mln loss in Algeria forex dispute

* Algerian court finds Nabors violated forex controls

* Nabors appealing decision to Algeria Supreme Court

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 2 Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR.N), an oil and gas drilling contractor, said on Tuesday that it faces a loss of up to $31 million after an Algerian court found that it had breached the country's foreign currency exchange controls.

An intermediate appeals court upheld the ruling that Nabors had violated a requirement for locally provided goods and services to be paid in local currency, the company said. It will now seek an opinion from Algeria's Supreme Court.

The case relates to payments made to Nabors by Spanish operator CEPSA CEP.MC for wells drilled in 2006, with about $7.5 million of the contract paid offshore in foreign currency, and $3.2 million paid in local currency, Nabors said.

"We have appealed the ruling based on our understanding that the law in question applies only to resident entities incorporated under Algerian law," the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Braden Reddall)