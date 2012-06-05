UPDATE 1-Nabors shareholders win vote to nominate board

By Braden Reddall
June 5 A majority of Nabors Industries Ltd
shareholders voted for the right to officially nominate
board directors, following a year of upheaval over the company's
executive compensation and defeat of such a measure at the
national level.
The proposal asks Nabors, owner of the world's largest
land-drilling fleet, to adopt a bylaw allowing holders of 3
percent of its stock for three years to nominate directors for
up to 25 percent of the board in the official "proxy" voting
materials.
This is similar to what the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) sought to impose on all U.S.-listed companies
before that was blocked by a federal court last year.
The New York City comptroller's office, which proposed the
non-binding resolution, said after the Nabors annual meeting in
Bermuda on Tuesday that the Nabors vote was the first time such
a measure had received majority support since the SEC measure
was blocked.
"It serves as irrefutable evidence that the investment
community wants reasonable proxy access rights for substantial,
long-term shareowners," New York Comptroller John Liu said in a
statement. "In the immediate term, Nabors can help restore the
confidence of its investors by adopting the proposal."
A Nabors spokesman said a final tally of its shareholder
votes would be released later this week, but did not make any
immediate comment on the specific proxy access issue.
Nabors had argued for a vote against the proposal since
shareholders can already recommend candidates to the board for
review by its nominating committee, which was "better suited
than an individual shareholder" to make such decisions.
Such a proposal could result in a divided board, Nabors
said. "The best results for shareholders are obtained when
directors, elected to make significant strategic decisions, act
together constructively to create shareholder value," it added.
At last year's Nabors annual meeting, a majority of
shareholders voted against its executive pay. Gene Isenberg, the
Bermuda-based company's famously well-paid chief executive,
stepped down later in the year. The SEC then launched an
informal inquiry into Nabors executive benefits.
Earlier this year, Isenberg gave up a $100 million payment
linked to his resignation as CEO.