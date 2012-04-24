UPDATE 1-Nabors profit tops Wall St, fights US price squeeze

April 24 Nabors Industries Ltd, owner of the world's largest land-drilling fleet, reported on Tuesday a higher-than-expected first quarter profit even as it grapples with price declines for pressure pumping equipment in North America.

"These downward pressures are mitigated somewhat by the long-term contracts we have in place on both rigs and pressure pumping," said Chief Executive Tony Petrello.

Through its pressure pumping fleet, which it acquired with Superior Well Services in 2010, Nabors is the sixth-largest hydraulic fracturing services provider. Larger rivals Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc face similar challenges with pressure pumping oversupply.

Nabors' first-quarter net profit rose to $134 million, or 46 cents per share, including a $68 million non-cash impairment charge, from $82.8 million, or 28 cents per share, a year ago. Revenue rose 31 percent to $1.84 billion.

Excluding items, the Bermuda-based company earned 65 cents per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 50 cents on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nabors said the quarter included $18.5 million in gains from investment income, including a positive mark-to-market adjustment to the carrying value of its holdings in Honghua Group Ltd, a Chinese rig manufacturer.

Nabors shares were quoted 1 percent higher in thin after-hours trading at $16.12. The stock had closed 1.5 percent higher prior to the release of the results.