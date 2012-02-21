UPDATE 2-Nabors Q4 tops estimates, CEO to reshape company

* Q4 adj EPS 52 cents vs 50 cents expected by Wall St

* Plans to reshape company around drilling, well services

* Shares down 3 pct in after-hours trading

Feb 21 - Nabors Industries Ltd reported on Tuesday a better-than-expected adjusted profit, and its new boss said he would realign the company around drilling and well services to improve its returns.

The fourth quarter also included a big writedown that led to a loss for Nabors, owner of the world's largest land-drilling fleet, and its shares fell 3 percent to $19.77 in after-hours trading.

The company, the closest thing to a diversified conglomerate in the oilfield services space, is already selling off oil and gas properties and now plans to take a hard look at every business unit to assess its strategic fit and rate of return.

"This process will likely result in modifications to the alignment and scope of our services over the course of the year," said Chief Executive Tony Petrello, who took over from quarter-century veteran Gene Isenberg in October.

Apart from nearly 500 land-drilling rigs and 755 workover and well-servicing rigs, Nabors has an offshore fleet of 39 platform rigs, 12 shallow-water jackup units and four barge rigs.

It is also the sixth-largest hydraulic fracturing services provider, and believes increased drilling for liquids will offset the gas industry's dramatic recent pullback in response to persistently weak natural gas prices.

"The business outlook in our North America drilling and production/well services businesses looks promising, a weaker natural gas environment notwithstanding," Petrello said in a statement.

The Bermuda-based company posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $105.9 million, including $194 million in impairments on discontinued operations, largely related to natural gas assets.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $89.5 million, or 30 cents per share, from $152.1 million, or 52 cents per share. But excluding items, its fourth-quarter earnings were 52 cents per share, above the 50 cents expected on average by analysts on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 32 percent to $1.74 billion.