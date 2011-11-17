RPT-UPDATE 1-New Nabors CEO seeks way out of oil and gas assets

(Repeating Nov. 15 item for some subscribers)
Nov 15 Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR.N), the
world's largest land-drilling contractor, plans to shed its
non-core oil and gas exploration and production assets under
its new chief executive, Anthony Petrello.
The company had sought last year to sell off its British
Columbian natural gas assets and also float its NFR Energy
joint venture on the stock market, but persistently cheap North
American gas put both those plans on hold. [ID:nN27200870]
Nabors has an extensive oil and gas position in Colombia as
well as acreage on Alaska's North Slope and in Texas and
Arkansas. Petrello told investors that these interests were
clearly not core assets, and he planned to "rectify" that.
The company also expects to have 130 rigs working outside
the United States by the end of 2012, he said. That would be an
increase of 25 rigs, including 10 going back to work in Saudi
Arabia, according to Petrello, who took over as CEO from Gene
Isenberg at the end of October [ID:nL4E7LS30R].
"It will be a record for the longest succession plan in
history," Petrello, who became the Nabors chief operating
officer in 1992, said at the start of his presentation to the
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Energy Conference in Miami
on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall, editing by Bernard Orr)