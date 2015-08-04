Contract oil driller Nabors posts quarterly loss

Fox News signs Brexit leader Nigel Farage as contributor
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
Aug 4 Contract oil and gas driller Nabors Industries Ltd posted a second-quarter loss compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by depressed drilling activity in North America due to weak oil prices.
Net loss attributable to Nabors was $36.8 million, or 13 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $64.4 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue and other income fell 46.8 pct to 863.4 million. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
BOSTON, Jan 20 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently disclosed an insurance agreement to recover $100 million after it made a proxy voting error, which should help the Baltimore fund manager's results due to be reported next week.
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 Turboprop maker ATR has completed commercial negotiations with IranAir for the sale of at least 20 aircraft and expects to be able to sign a contract very soon, the head of the Franco-Italian aircraft maker said on Friday.