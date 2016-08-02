UPDATE 1-Nabors reports smaller-than-expected loss as costs fall

(Adds details)
Aug 2 Contract driller Nabors Industries Ltd
reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as costs
fell, sending its shares up 3.6 percent in extended trading.
The company said the near-term rig count would increase
gradually only when oil prices stablilize at $50 per barrel.
Nabors averaged 159.1 rigs in the second quarter, down from
187.9 rigs in the first quarter.
Nabors added that it expected near-term volume and pricing
to decline when U.S. term contracts expire and it adjusts to
spot market prices.
The company also said it reduced debt by $87 million in the
second quarter. Its long-term debt was $3.5 billion as of June
30.
Nabor's total costs fell 11.2 percent to $744.85 million.
Net loss attributable to Nabors widened to $184.7 million,
or 65 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from
$36.8 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.
The bigger loss was largely due to an impairment charge
related to the company's investment in C&J Energy Services Ltd
.
Total revenue fell 40 percent to $517.1 million.
The company's loss was 35 cents per share, excluding a gain
of 9 cents related to renegotiation of two contracts as well as
early termination revenue, smaller than the average analyst
estimate of 45 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Tuesday's close of $8.69, Nabors' shares had fallen
24.6 percent over the last 12 months.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Don Sebastian)