Nabors sees significant utilization increases in Lower 48 states

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Contract oil and gas driller Nabors Industries Ltd said on Tuesday it was seeing significant utilization increases in the Lower 48 states of the United States, but that spot market pricing remained competitive.
Nabors said its working rig count in the region had rebounded to an average of 50 in the third quarter, an increase of 13 percent from the second quarter.
"Increased demand is beginning to exert upward pressure on pricing for these top-end rigs, although in the near-term our fleet average margins will remain under pressure due to expiring long-term contracts," Chief Executive Anthony Petrello said in a statement.
The company also said its international markets were showing signs of impending activity increases.
The net loss attributable to Nabors narrowed to $111.2 million, or 39 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $295.8 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.
However, the company's revenue fell 36 percent to $520 million. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.