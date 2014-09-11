版本:
BRIEF-PE firm Pamplona Capital sells about 8.5 pct stake in Nabors Industries

Sept 11 Pamplona Capital Management LLP:

* Its private equity fund III has sold its about 8.5 pct shareholding in Nabors Industries Ltd Further company coverage:
