Delaware court says C&J tie up with Nabors unit can proceed

HOUSTON Dec 19 A merger between oilfield
services provider C&J Energy Services Inc with a unit
of Nabors Industries Ltd. can proceed, Delaware's
supreme court ruled on Friday.
The court overturned an injunction from a lower court that
said C&J should have sought more bids before agreeing to the
$2.86 billion cash and stock deal in June. A retirement fund for
employees of the city of Miami had asked for the injunction.
The court said the injunction was granted in "error" because
all shareholders will have a chance to vote on the merits of the
agreement, which plaintiffs said did not give adequate
protections to C&J shareholders.
The deal has drawn the attention of tax experts tracking
so-called inversions, in which U.S. companies reincorporate
abroad to cut their tax bills.
The court said the transaction is unusual as C&J, a U.S.
corporation, will acquire a subsidiary of Nabors, which is
domiciled in Bermuda. But Nabors will retain a majority of the
equity in the surviving company, which will be based in Bermuda
to obtain more favorable tax rates, the court said.
Shares of C&J Energy Services ended up 5 percent at $14.33,
while Nabors shares soared to close up 15 percent at $13.63 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Houston Newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)