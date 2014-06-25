Nabors combines oil well maintenance unit with C&J Energy for $2.86 bln

June 25 Oilfield services provider Nabors
Industries Ltd will merge its well maintenance business
with C&J Energy Services Inc and receive $2.86 billion
in cash and stock.
After the deal, Nabors will own about 53 percent of the
combined company, which will be listed on the New York Stock
Exchange as C&J Energy Services Ltd, the companies said in
separate statements.
Nabors will get about $937 million in cash and some 62.5
million shares of the combined company, which will be managed by
the current C&J Energy management team.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)