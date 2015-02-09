UPDATE 1-C&J Energy cuts cash portion of Nabors unit deal to $688 mln

(Adds details)
Feb 9 Oilfield services provider C&J Energy
Services Inc cut the cash portion of its offer to buy
Nabors Industries Ltd's well maintenance business by
$250 million after oil prices halved since the deal was
announced in June.
The cash-and-stock deal was valued at $2.86 billion when it
was announced on June 25.
With the cash component of the offer reduced to $688
million, the deal is now valued at about $1.45 billion based on
C&J Energy's Friday closing price of $12.25, according to
Evercore ISI analyst James West.
Up to Friday's close, C&J Energy's stock had fallen more
than 60 percent since the deal was announced, while Nabors'
stock had fallen about 55 percent.
C&J Energy said in June it had a funding commitment of $1.3
billion from Citigroup to finance the deal and to refinance
existing debt. The amount to be borrowed will fall as a result
of the lower cash offer, C&J said.
"Our combined company will have more liquidity, lower
leverage and a stronger balance sheet, which are critical,
especially during a challenging time for our industry", Chief
Executive Josh Comstock said in a statement.
A 50 percent fall in oil prices over the past seven months
has prompted oil producers to slash capital spending, squeezing
oilfield service providers such as Nabors and C&J Energy.
As part of the deal, Nabors will merge its well maintenance
business with C&J Energy.
Nabors will own about 53 percent of the combined company,
which will be managed by C&J Energy management.
C&J Energy said the companies were working toward closing
the deal in March after a shareholders' vote.
