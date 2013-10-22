Nabors adjusted profit down in tough U.S. oil services market

US STOCKS-Wall St ends down; geopolitical risks weigh ahead of earnings
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
Oct 22 Nabors Industries Ltd posted a quarterly loss on Tuesday and a decline in adjusted profit as the oilfield services and drilling company grappled with an oversupplied North American market for certain services and older rigs.
Nabors said its third-quarter net loss was $105.4 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with a profit of $75.7 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
The loss reflected a payment by Nabors of $208 million associated with the redemption of bonds and $34 million in asset impairments, mostly related to U.S.-based services equipment.
* United Bankshares-on April 7, filed amendment to articles of incorporation to increase number of authorized shares of co's stock to 200 million shares
* EEStor Corporation says it intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement of units to raise gross proceeds of up to c$3 million