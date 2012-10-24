版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四

BRIEF-Nabors aims for $970 mln in debt reduction via asset sales

Oct 24 Nabors Industries Ltd : * Says divestiture process slower than expected, has decided not to sell

Canadian well service unit * CEO says sale of offshore rigs and barges on hold due to the number of jackup

packages on sale by others * CEO says hopes to sell Eagle Ford property by year-end * CEO says committed to reducing net debt by about $970 million through asset

sales next year

