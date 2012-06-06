REFILE-Nabors owners reject exec pay, want severance nod

June 6 Most Nabors Industries Ltd investors want the company to seek shareholder approval for certain severance packages after its previous chief executive was about to collect $100 million on his way out the door.

Majorities also voted against the company's 2012 incentive bonus plan and stock plan, and three-quarters of the shares were voted against its executive compensation packages. Nabors shareholders rejected its executive pay last year as well.

Shares in the drilling company have fallen more than 50 percent in the last year.

The severance proposal, presented at the annual meeting in Bermuda on Tuesday, sought shareholder approval of any senior executive severance above 2.99 times their base salary and bonus. Nabors said in a statement on Wednesday that 66 percent of its shares were voted in favor of the non-binding resolution.

Former Chief Executive Gene Isenberg, who was also due to resign as chairman this month, opted not to collect his $100 million severance payment, which forced the company to take a charge for that amount when he stepped down as CEO last October.

Nabors also said that 56 percent of its shares were voted in favor of a resolution seeking to allow investors holding at least 3 percent of Nabors shares for three years to nominate directors in official voting materials.