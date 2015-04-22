REFILE-BRIEF-Nabors Industries says drop in oil prices led to cautious outlook- conf call

(Corrects spelling of "says" in headline)
April 22 Nabors Industries Ltd :
* Steep drop in oil prices, uncertain prospects for global
drilling activity led US to a cautious outlook for near-term"-
conf call
* This quarter should see the idling of some of our more
capable rigs as their contracts expire"- conf call
* Daily rig margins will be under pressure and could decline by
over $1000 per day due partially to mix" - conf call
* Excluding completion and production services segment we have
already achieved our targeted workforce reduction for 2015"
-conf call
* Objective is to cut SG&A by at least $70 million on an
annualized basis" - conf call
* Expect EBITDA margins to widen in Q4" - conf call
* Expect full year 2015 capital spending of approximately $900
million for drilling operations" - conf call
* Day rates should weaken incrementally" in Q2 and Q3 under
this activity scenario but should stabilize by year-end - conf
call
* Further company coverage