Azeri energy minister wants swift returns from pipeline to EU

* Delays have increased need for quick returns
* European Commission has said both routes could work
eventually
By Francesco Guarascio
VIENNA, June 10 Azerbaijan's energy minister
confirmed he expects a decision by the end of this month on
which of two rival pipeline projects will ship Azeri gas to
Europe and said the decisive factor will be ensuring quick
financial returns.
The Shah Deniz consortium, led by BP Plc, Norway's
Statoil, Azeri firm SOCAR, and France's Total
, is aiming to choose between the Nabucco West and the
Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) projects, which offer different
routes to EU gas markets. The consortium is developing the gas.
Energy Minister Natik Aliyev said delays in developing gas
from Azerbaijan's giant Caspian field had increased the need for
swift returns.
"In the short term, they (the consortium) have to get a
return on their investment as quickly as possible," he told
journalists on Monday on the sidelines of a conference in
Vienna.
Aliyev declined to say which pipeline would be chosen but
said the best project for the short term was not necessarily the
same as the best in the long run.
"In the short term some projects may be very attractive, but
in the longer term, taking into consideration growing markets,
maybe other routes will be more attractive," he said.
Sources have said there might be a way for the Shah Deniz
consortium to announce a decision this month that keeps alive
both projects, so a second pipeline could remain in play for
when more gas becomes available.
The European Commission, the EU executive, is eager to
diversify sources of natural gas and reduce reliance on Russia,
which supplies roughly a quarter of the European Union's gas.
The EC was long considered to favour Nabucco, which was
originally intended to ship gas all the way from Azerbaijan to
Austria.
That proposal has been downsized to the more affordable
Nabucco West, led by Austria's OMV, which is
contending with TAP, whose shareholders are led by Swiss AXPO
and Statoil.
Since Nabucco was shortened to Nabucco West, which like TAP
would connect with a separate link across Turkey, the European
Commission has said it favours neither project and eventually
both could be built, even though there is only enough gas for
one of the two for now.
Russia's response to the contest to diversify EU gas
suppliers has been to plan a massive new pipeline named South
Stream to ship more Russian gas.
Some have argued that would be a blow to Nabucco West given
that the proposed routes would overlap
Aliyev said South Stream was no problem for him and had the
merit of diversifying routes by avoiding gas transit state
Ukraine. Ukraine's pricing spats with Russia have led in the
past to disruption of supplies to the European Union.