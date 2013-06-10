Azeri energy minister wants swift returns from pipeline to EU

* Delays have increased need for quick returns

* European Commission has said both routes could work eventually

By Francesco Guarascio

VIENNA, June 10 Azerbaijan's energy minister confirmed he expects a decision by the end of this month on which of two rival pipeline projects will ship Azeri gas to Europe and said the decisive factor will be ensuring quick financial returns.

The Shah Deniz consortium, led by BP Plc, Norway's Statoil, Azeri firm SOCAR, and France's Total , is aiming to choose between the Nabucco West and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) projects, which offer different routes to EU gas markets. The consortium is developing the gas.

Energy Minister Natik Aliyev said delays in developing gas from Azerbaijan's giant Caspian field had increased the need for swift returns.

"In the short term, they (the consortium) have to get a return on their investment as quickly as possible," he told journalists on Monday on the sidelines of a conference in Vienna.

Aliyev declined to say which pipeline would be chosen but said the best project for the short term was not necessarily the same as the best in the long run.

"In the short term some projects may be very attractive, but in the longer term, taking into consideration growing markets, maybe other routes will be more attractive," he said.

Sources have said there might be a way for the Shah Deniz consortium to announce a decision this month that keeps alive both projects, so a second pipeline could remain in play for when more gas becomes available.

The European Commission, the EU executive, is eager to diversify sources of natural gas and reduce reliance on Russia, which supplies roughly a quarter of the European Union's gas.

The EC was long considered to favour Nabucco, which was originally intended to ship gas all the way from Azerbaijan to Austria.

That proposal has been downsized to the more affordable Nabucco West, led by Austria's OMV, which is contending with TAP, whose shareholders are led by Swiss AXPO and Statoil.

Since Nabucco was shortened to Nabucco West, which like TAP would connect with a separate link across Turkey, the European Commission has said it favours neither project and eventually both could be built, even though there is only enough gas for one of the two for now.

Russia's response to the contest to diversify EU gas suppliers has been to plan a massive new pipeline named South Stream to ship more Russian gas.

Some have argued that would be a blow to Nabucco West given that the proposed routes would overlap

Aliyev said South Stream was no problem for him and had the merit of diversifying routes by avoiding gas transit state Ukraine. Ukraine's pricing spats with Russia have led in the past to disruption of supplies to the European Union.