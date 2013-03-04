Nabucco signs cooperation memo with TANAP

VIENNA, March 4 The Nabucco consortium competing
to build a pipeline to bring Azeri gas to Europe has signed a
memorandum of understanding with TANAP, the group that will
bring the gas through Turkey.
Nabucco said on Monday the two parties had agreed to
exchange technical and other strategic information to support
the development of their projects.
Nabucco's proposed pipeline would connect to TANAP to bring
the gas through Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary to a gas hub in
Austria. The rival TAP pipeline would bring the gas from TANAP
through Greece, Albania and Italy.