Nabucco still in the running for Azeri pipeline -SOCAR exec

FRANKFURT Aug 19 The Nabucco project still has
a chance of winning the contest to transport Azerbaijan gas to
European countries, even after a rival consortium signed a
funding deal, an executive of Azerbaijan's state oil firm said
on Sunday.
The partners in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field are
expected to decide next year on the entire route for its gas and
whether it wants the last stage of the journey to take a
southern route through Italy via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline
(TAP) or a more northern route into Austria via Nabucco West.
The TAP project this month reached a funding deal with
companies in the Shah Deniz consortium - BP, Azeri state
firm SOCAR and Total - thus boosting its chances of
winning the contest.
SOCAR Germany boss Elmar Mamedov said on Sunday Nabucco West
was still in the running and that SOCAR was cooperating further
with Nabucco-West and TAP.
"The agreement with TAP gives the partners more legal and
planning security. It is not a decision against Nabucco West,"
Mamedov said in a statement, adding that SOCAR wanted to agree
the same deal with the Nabucco West consortium.
The pipeline decision is part of a long process of
elimination to choose a new pipeline to create outlets for Azeri
gas. A new pipeline would also break Russia's dominance of the
European Union natural gas market.
TAP's shareholders are EGL of Switzerland (42.5
percent), Norway's Statoil (42.5 percent) and E.ON
Ruhrgas of Germany (15 percent).
Nabucco's six shareholders are Austria's OMV AG,
Germany's RWE AG, Hungary's MOL through its
gas pipeline operator FGSZ, Turkey's Botas, BEH of Bulgaria and
Romania's Transgaz.