New Issue-NADB sells $250 mln in notes

Oct 19 North American Development Bank
 on Friday sold $250 million of senior unsecured
notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and BNP Paribas were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: NADB

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 2.4 PCT     MATURITY    10/26/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.656   FIRST PAY   04/26/2013 
MOODY'S Aaa     YIELD 2.439 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/26/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS     SPREAD 65 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

