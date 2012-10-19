New Issue-NADB sells $250 mln in notes

Oct 19 North American Development Bank on Friday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and BNP Paribas were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NADB AMT $250 MLN COUPON 2.4 PCT MATURITY 10/26/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.656 FIRST PAY 04/26/2013 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 2.439 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/26/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 65 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A