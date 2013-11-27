COLUMN-Corporate espionage undermines democracy

By Ralph Nader
Nov 27 It's not just the NSA that has been
caught spying on Americans. Some of our nation's largest
corporations have been conducting espionage as well, against
civic groups.
For these big companies with pliable ethics, if they don't
win political conflicts with campaign donations or lobbying
power, then they play dirty. Very dirty.
That's the lesson of a new report on corporate espionage
against nonprofit organizations, by my colleagues at Essential
Information. The title of the report is Spooky Business, and it
is apt.
Spooky Business is like a Canterbury Tales of corporate
snoopery. The spy narratives in the report are lurid and
gripping. Hiring investigators to pose as volunteers and
journalists. Hacking. Wiretapping. Information warfare. Physical
intrusion. Investigating the private lives of nonprofit leaders.
Dumpster diving using an active duty police officer to gain
access to trash receptacles. Electronic surveillance. On and on.
What won't corporations do in service of profit and power?
Many different types of nonprofit civic organizations have
been targeted by corporate spies: environmental, public
interest, consumer, food safety, animal rights, pesticide
reform, nursing home reform, gun control and social justice.
A diverse constellation of corporations has planned or
executed corporate espionage against these nonprofit civic
organizations. Food companies like Kraft, Coca-Cola, Burger
King, McDonald's and Monsanto. Oil companies like Shell, BP and
Chevron. Chemical companies like Dow and Sasol. Also involved
are the retailers (Wal-Mart), banks (Bank of America), and, of
course, the nation's most powerful trade association: the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce.
Plenty of mercenary spooks have joined up to abet them,
including former officials at the FBI, CIA, NSA, Secret Service
and U.S. military. Sometimes even government contractors are
part of the snooping.
In effect, big corporations have been able to hire portions
of the national security apparatus, and train their tools of
spycraft on the citizens groups of our nation.
This does not bode well for our democracy.
Our democracy is only as strong as the civic groups that
work to preserve and protect it every day. To function
effectively, these groups must be able to keep their inner
workings secure from the prying eyes and snooping noses of the
spies-for-hire.
Corporate espionage is a threat to individual privacy, too.
As citizens, we do not relinquish our rights to privacy when we
disagree with the ideas or actions of a corporation. It is
especially galling that corporations should employ such
unethical or illegal tactics to deprive Americans of their
fundamental rights.
This is a subject with which I have some familiarity. In
1966, when I was working on auto safety, an enterprising young
journalist at the New Republic wrote a story about private
investigators tasked by General Motors to find "dirt" using
false pretenses to interview my friends and teachers and by
following me around the country. A Senate Committee, chaired by
Senator Abraham Ribicoff, conducted a celebrated hearing
confirming in detail General Motors' unsavory tactics to try to
silence my criticisms of unsafely designed automobiles. The
uproar helped to pass the auto and highway safety laws in 1966.
The journalist's name is James Ridgeway, and he kept at it.
More than forty years later, he broke another important story -
this time for Mother Jones - about Dow Chemical's massive
corporate espionage operation against Greenpeace, and other
espionage activities by a private investigation firm called
Beckett Brown International.
Ridgeway's more recent articles, and the work of other
journalists, make it clear that the self-regulation of private
investigative and intelligence firms is a complete failure.
It's time for law enforcement to focus some attention on
such corporate spies and their flagrant invasion of privacy.
Where is the Justice Department? In France, when Électricité
de France was caught spying on Greenpeace, there was an
investigation and prosecutions. In Britain, Rupert Murdoch's
now-defunct News of the World newspaper was ensnared in a
telephone hacking scandal involving British public officials and
celebrities. The Guardian newspaper excavated the story
relentlessly, government investigations followed, with
prosecutions ongoing. Here in the United States, the Justice
Department has been silent.
How about Congress? Corporate espionage against nonprofits
is an obvious topic for a congressional investigation and
hearings. But, alas, Congress too has been somnolent.
How much corporate espionage against nonprofits is taking
place? Without investigations, subpoenas and hearings, no one
really knows. But it is likely that there is more corporate
espionage than we know about, because the snooping corporations
and their private investigators toil mightily to hide their
dirty tricks - which are designed to intimidate and deter people
from speaking out and standing up against corporate crimes,
frauds and abuses. Is the little we know merely the tip of the
iceberg?