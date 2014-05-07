COLUMN-For a new GM culture, pinpoint responsibility

(Ralph Nader is the author of "Unsafe at Any Speed: The
Designed-In Dangers of the American Automobile." The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Ralph Nader
May 7 For more than 10 years, scores of General
Motors engineers, inspectors and other employees engaged in a
deadly cover-up over an easily fixable ignition-switch defect.
An estimated 13 to 300 people lost their lives when their car
suddenly shut off, disabling their power brakes and airbags.
GM discovered the problem in 2001 with its Saturn ION,
according to documents the company belatedly sent to the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Though the
defect was evident in other models, GM did not notify the
federal safety agency until 2006. The company then sent its
dealers a service bulletin to look out for but not recall the
cars.
GM finally declared a recall this February. It was just days
before the new chief executive, Mary Barra, says she was told
about the millions of cars containing the faulty switch.
I am a longtime observer of the auto giant. People ask me,
"How could this happen, and for so long?" Welcome to GM's
multi-tiered corporate bureaucracy.
The structure is tailor-made to avoid responsibility,
shifting blame to someone else up, down or sideways among the
company's many top executives, project directors and review
committees that have long ossified this industrial goliath on so
many fronts.
Years ago, when trying to pinpoint just who in GM was
responsible for various lethal vehicle designs, I counted 18
tiers of bureaucracy between the shop floors and the CEO's
office. Then, as now, the incentives were directed toward cost
controls. Being able to shave off a few dimes per vehicle from
suppliers or cut corners on internal design decisions produced
kudos and bonuses.
There were few incentives to spur employees who might object
to faulty designs or assembly-line speedups that could produce
dangerous vehicles. On the contrary, this move could mark an
employee as not a team player, or worse.
Now, GM's managerial imperfections, combined with an
understandable, frightening motorist peril - one's
self-switching ignition key, not some esoteric handling dynamic
- has produced the perfect storm. This is a continuing corporate
nightmare of congressional investigations, with tough bipartisan
questioning of Barra, a Justice Department criminal inquiry and
the likelihood of continuing negative disclosures coming from
GM's own investigations.
Add growing litigation by grieving families and potential
litigation by plaintiffs denied their day in court because of
GM's bankruptcy, and you have very strong pressure to get out
yet more incriminating inside information. All these stresses
generate internal turmoil, conflict and accusatory disdain that
rupture the solidarity of a company.
As a self-appointed consultant to General Motors, I
recommend that Barra's "new GM" pursue the following actions:
1) Expedite recalls of the 2.6 million affected vehicles for
repairs and continue providing loaner cars in the meantime.
2) Move to settle litigation with reasonable compensation
for cases both before and after the bankruptcy. In addition, a
prominent thank you to U.S. taxpayers' billions of dollars that
saved GM would be authentic public relations.
3) Do not stonewall the Justice Department but locate the
culpable personnel and practices in the company. Barra has
already suspended (with pay) two project engineers.
4) Cooperate with congressional legislators to update and
strengthen the motor-vehicle safety law.
Pinpointing responsibility is one way Barra can change the
GM culture. It will reverse the perverse incentives and reward
employees who conscientiously come forward to warn about serious
defects.
Creating an independent GM ombudsman, who would receive
these confidential employee complaints and report directly to
the CEO, could institutionalize a safeguard that might otherwise
atrophy over time.
Barra recognized the value of this internal incentive last
month with her program to recognize employees "when they see
something that could affect customer safety." She now has to
create the ombudsman office to make it bureaucracy-proof.
Stronger laws and law enforcement, greater internal quality
control and building congressional and White House support for a
revived highway safety administration, would continue the
remarkable regulation-driven reduction in motor-vehicle
casualties over the past half century.
(Ralph Nader)