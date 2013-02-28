India's NALCO sells aluminium at $203/T premium

BHUBANESWAR, India Feb 28 India's state-run
National Aluminium Co (NALCO) sold 10,000 tonnes of
aluminium ingots at $203 per tonne premium to the average LME
cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, two
company sources said on Thursday.
The metal will be shipped to the Switzerland-based buyer in
four batches of 2,500 tonnes each from March to June, sources
who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to
speak to the media.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold
12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $226 per tonne premium over
the average LME cash price on a CIF basis to a Switzerland-based
buyer on Feb. 7.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Anand Basu)