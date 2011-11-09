Ecolab gains EU okay for Nalco buy

BRIEF-Modine reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Sees full fiscal year-over-year sales up 9 to 11 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Nov 9 U.S. cleaning and pest control services company Ecolab won EU approval on Wednesday to acquire water treatment services company Nalco Holding for $5.4 billion in its largest deal.
St. Paul, Minnesota-based Ecolab, whose services range from cleaning glassware to disinfecting operating tables, said the deal would give it a 20 percent global exposure to the food service business and a 17 percent exposure to the food and energy markets.
* Stornoway announces 2016 production results and 2017 guidance
Feb 6 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by a rise in transaction fees.