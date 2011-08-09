UPDATE 1-NAL Energy Q2 rises; sees FY output at low end of its view

Aug 9 Canada's NAL Energy Corp
quarterly profit rose, helped by higher crude prices, but
expects 2011 output at the low end of its forecast as production
was dragged by wet weather conditions in Alberta and
Saskatchewan.
The oil and gas company's April-June profit rose to C$33.3
million, from C$23.4 million last year.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company's revenue rose 6 percent
to C$129.3 million.
U.S. crude oil prices CLc1 soared 32 percent to average
$103.49 a barrel in the quarter.
However, the company's fund from operations fell to 41
Canadian cents a share, from 43 Canadian cents a share, last
year, hurt by lower production.
Second-quarter production fell 8 percent to 26,758 barrels
of oil equivalent per day (boepd).
NAL's expects 2011 production at low end of its forecast
range of 28,500-29,500 boe/d.
