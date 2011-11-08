UPDATE 1-NAL Energy Q3 FFO rises

UPDATE 5-Toyota, Suzuki courtship intensifies as partnership talks begin
* Automakers agree to aim for early realization of partnership
(Follows alerts)
Nov 8 Canada's NAL Energy Corp reported higher quarterly funds from operations (FFO), helped by increased oil volumes and better production results at its Alberta and British Columbia projects.
Third-quarter funds from operations rose to C$64.7 million, or 40 Canadian cents a share, from C$59.7 million, or 38 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Net income rose about 32 percent to C$11 million, while revenue was up 11 percent to C$130.4 million.
NAL forecast full-year capital expenditures at about C$240 million and said it expects to exit production in 2011 with about 29,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Shares of the company closed at C$9.31 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Automakers agree to aim for early realization of partnership
* The Geo Group declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, Feb 6 Sibanye Gold is hunting for another South African platinum asset with a focus on smelting and refining, but a deal is unlikely this year as its seeks to fund its acquisition of U.S. producer Stillwater , its CEO said on Monday.