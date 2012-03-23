UPDATE 3-Pengrowth to buy NAL Energy for C$1.3 bln, boosts light oil assets

* Acquisition to boost Pengrowth's presence in Swan Hills,
southeast Sask
* Offer at 10 pct premium to NAL stock's Thursday close
* NAL shareholders to own about 26 pct of Pengrowth on deal
completion
* AL shares rise as much as 7 pct
March 23 Oil and gas producer Pengrowth Energy
Corp will buy NAL Energy Corp for about C$1.30
billion ($1.30 billion) in stock to boost its light oil
properties in western Canada.
Pengrowth, which has been focusing on developing oil and
liquids-rich assets, will now have access to more than 730
locations across Swan Hills, the central Alberta Cardium and
southeast Saskatchewan.
"The larger inventory of high netback light oil
opportunities of the combined asset base enables us to high
grade our investment opportunities...," Chief Executive Derek
Evans said in a statement on Friday.
Pengrowth, which would acquire two new light-oil plays in
Alberta and Saskatchewan from NAL, said the combined entity
would produce about 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day.
The deal is the latest in a string of light-oil asset
buyouts.
In December, Whitecap Resources Inc said it will
buy Compass Petroleum Ltd to boost its light oil assets.
Crescent Point Energy, in January, said it would
acquire Wild Stream Exploration to add assets in the oil-rich
southwest Saskatchewan.
"NAL is about 50 percent oil and 50 percent gas. Natural gas
assets have very low value these days, so I think it is a good
price," said analyst Gordon Currie of Salman Partners.
Pengrowth said it was paying NAL about C$67,000 per flowing
boe/d of production.
Pengrowth expects the deal to also strengthen its ability to
fund the Lindbergh SAGD oil sands project, which is estimated to
contain 783 million barrels of bitumen.
An increasing number of North American energy companies,
including second-largest U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake
Energy, have swerved toward oil and liquids-rich gas
projects to fend off weak natural gas prices.
Calgary-based Pengrowth now expects production for 2012 of
86,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe/d) to 89,000 boe/d,
compared with its prior forecast of 74,500 boe/d to 76,500
boe/d.
The acquisition of NAL, whose production averaged 28,338
boe/d in 2011, is expected to add to Pengrowth's funds from
operation and production on per share basis.
Post closing, Pengrowth will have an enterprise value of
C$6.6 billion, CEO Evans said.
The company plans to sell about 10 percent of existing
non-core assets from the combined portfolio 12 to 18 months from
now and use the proceeds to fund existing oil projects.
Salman Partners' Currie expects no rival bids. "NAL has been
quietly for sale for some time now and I think if there were any
other bids they would have surfaced by now."
PREMIUM DEAL
NAL shareholders will receive 0.86 of a Pengrowth share for
each share held. The offer of C$8.56 per share represents a
premium of about 10 percent to NAL's Thursday closing.
NAL shareholders will own about 26 percent of Pengrowth on
completion of the deal.
Including debt, the deal is valued at about C$1.9 billion.
The transaction, which is expected to close on May 31,
involves a termination fee of C$45 million.
Scotiabank is advising Pengrowth, while BMO Capital Markets
is NAL's adviser.
NAL shares, which rose as much as 7 percent, was up 44
Canadian cents at C$8.24 on Friday afternoon on the Toronto
Stock Exchange. Pengrowth shares were down 24 Canadian cents at
C$9.71.