Namibia govt to review Wal-Mart, Massmart deal

JOHANNESBURG Nov 4 A Namibian court ruled the
antitrust regulator's conditions on Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
takeover of Massmart Holdings Ltd's assets in
that country must be reviewed by the trade minister, a move that
could deal a blow to the $2.4 billion deal.
Wal-Mart in June took a 51 percent stake in Massmart, which
operates in 14 African countries including Namibia.
But the acquisition is proving difficult for Wal-Mart, which
is also awaiting judgement on appeals by the South African
government and unions, which are seeking to block or attach more
conditions on the deal.
The Namibian supreme court ruling gives Trade and Industry
Minister Hage Geingob a final say over whether conditions
attached to the deal by the Namibian Competition Commission are
adequate.
Under Namibian competition law, Geingob's review of the
conditions could lead to the deal being overturned or have
conditions amended and added.
The Namibian Competition Commission approved the deal
earlier this year on condition it does not lead to job cuts and
Wal-Mart sells stakes to historically disadvantaged communities,
among others.
While Wal-Mart welcomed the ruling, it said any new
conditions imposed by the trade minister would be open to a
legal challenge.
"The merged parties look forward to a speedy completion of
the ministerial review, and any further legal proceedings to
which this may give rise," the company said.
