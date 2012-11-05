版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 5日 星期一 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Nam Tai Electronics jumps in premarket after Q3 results

NEW YORK Nov 5 Nam Tai Electronics Inc : * Jumps 19.5 percent premarket after Q3 results

