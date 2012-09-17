版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 17日 星期一 21:45 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Nan Fung's USD300 mln mtn drawdown

Sept 17 Nan Fung Treasury (I) Ltd : * Moody's rates Nan fung's USD300 million mtn drawdown * Rpt-moody's rates nan fung's usd300 million mtn drawdown

