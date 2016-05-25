Israeli firms develop high-speed 3D printer for stem cells

JERUSALEM May 25 Israeli 3D printer firm Nano
Dimension has successfully lab-tested a 3D bioprinter
for stem cells, paving the way for the potential printing of
large tissues and organs, the company said on Wednesday.
While 3D printers are used already to create stem cells for
research, Nano Dimension said the trial, conducted with
Israeli biotech firm Accellta Ltd, showed its adapted printer
could make large volumes of high resolution cells quickly.
"3D bioprinting enabled by the two companies' technologies,
means that Nano Dimension and Accellta have the potential to
accelerate high fidelity and high viability manufacturing of
living cellular products," the companies said.
"Accellta's technology can deliver large quantities of high
quality cells which can be an enabler for printing even large
and complex tissues and organs," they said.
Trading in Nano Dimension shares was halted in Tel Aviv,
pending the publication of a significant announcement.
Market research firm IDTechEx forecasts the market for
bioprinting will grow rapidly over the next decade to as much as
$6 billion in 2024 from $481 million in 2014.
According to IDTechEX, the technology has value for
pre-clinical drug discovery and testing, cosmetics safety
testing, toxicology assays, tissue printing and "organs on
chips".
By combining Nano Dimension's high speed ink jet
capabilities with Accellta's stem cell suspension technologies,
Nano Dimension Chief Executive Officer Amit Dror said they could
"enable 3D printing at high resolution and high volumes".
The companies said they would consider forming a new entity
but did not intend to invest significant capital directly to
expand this activity as they would raise funds separately for
the use of the joint entity.
