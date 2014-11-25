BRIEF-Nanobiotix places 10.4 mln euros new shares within US investor

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Nov 25 Nanobiotix SA :
* Raises funds from US investor to enter US market
* Announces private placement of new shares with subscriptions warrants for up to 10,393,500 euros
* Issue may be increased by up to 14,059,500 euros if all warrants exercised
* Capital Ventures International agrees to subsribe to additional tranche of maximum 10 million euros if Nanobiotix decides new issuance
* Capital increase launched as part of plans for US commercialization of NBTXR3 Source text: bit.ly/1xWoiOd
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.