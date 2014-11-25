BRIEF-Nanobiotix places 10.4 mln euros new shares within US investor

Nov 25 Nanobiotix SA :

* Raises funds from US investor to enter US market

* Announces private placement of new shares with subscriptions warrants for up to 10,393,500 euros

* Issue may be increased by up to 14,059,500 euros if all warrants exercised

* Capital Ventures International agrees to subsribe to additional tranche of maximum 10 million euros if Nanobiotix decides new issuance

* Capital increase launched as part of plans for US commercialization of NBTXR3 Source text: bit.ly/1xWoiOd

