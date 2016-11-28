Nanoco Group buys quantum dot patents from Eastman Kodak

Nov 28 Nanoco Group Plc, a technology company spun out of the University of Manchester, said it bought a group of quantum dot patents from Eastman Kodak Co for an undisclosed sum.

* Nanoco specialises in quantum dots, which are semiconductor crystals 10,000 times finer than a human hair. They convert electrical energy into light and can be manipulated to produce precise colours, and are mostly used in televisions.

* The company said the patents it bought were related to the use of quantum dots in electroluminescent displays.

* Nanoco, which has been in the practise of buying patents from other companies where quantum dots could possibly be used, said it expected electroluminescent displays could challenge the liquid crystal display (LCD) technology currently in use.

* This patent acquisition reinforces Nanoco's intellectual property position in quantum dot electroluminescent displays (QLED), a future technology in which quantum dots can be used to replace the current materials in organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays.