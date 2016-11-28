Nanoco Group buys quantum dot patents from Eastman Kodak

Nov 28 Nanoco Group Plc, a technology
company spun out of the University of Manchester, said it bought
a group of quantum dot patents from Eastman Kodak Co
for an undisclosed sum.
* Nanoco specialises in quantum dots, which are
semiconductor crystals 10,000 times finer than a human hair.
They convert electrical energy into light and can be manipulated
to produce precise colours, and are mostly used in televisions.
* The company said the patents it bought were related to the
use of quantum dots in electroluminescent displays.
* Nanoco, which has been in the practise of buying patents
from other companies where quantum dots could possibly be used,
said it expected electroluminescent displays could challenge the
liquid crystal display (LCD) technology currently in use.
* This patent acquisition reinforces Nanoco's intellectual
property position in quantum dot electroluminescent displays
(QLED), a future technology in which quantum dots can be used to
replace the current materials in organic light emitting diode
(OLED) displays.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)