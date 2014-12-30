版本:
BRIEF-Nanoco signs manufacturing contract with Dow ahead of mass production

Dec 30 Nanoco Group Plc :

* Signs manufacturing contract with Dow

* Signs manufacturing contract with Dow ahead of mass production

* Manufacturing contract includes pricing and payment terms associated with materials supplied by Nanoco to Dow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
