BRIEF-Nanoco signs manufacturing contract with Dow ahead of mass production

UPDATE 2-KKR-backed consortium makes $4.7 bln cash offer for Australia's Tatts
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
Dec 30 Nanoco Group Plc :
* Signs manufacturing contract with Dow
* Signs manufacturing contract with Dow ahead of mass production
* Manufacturing contract includes pricing and payment terms associated with materials supplied by Nanoco to Dow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
* Co through unit entered into transaction to acquire all restaurants and bars’ business under the trade name of “Osha”, California, USA
* revised indicative proposal values tatts at approximately $7.2 billion on an enterprise value basis.