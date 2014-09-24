版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 24日 星期三 14:13 BJT

BRIEF-Nanoco expects commercial production of quantum dots to begin in H1 2015

Sept 24 Nanoco Group Plc

* Commercial production of Nanoco quantum dots at plant is expected to begin in first half of 2015

* Quantum dots will be marketed by Dow under brand name Trevista quantum dots Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐