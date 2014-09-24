BRIEF-Nanoco expects commercial production of quantum dots to begin in H1 2015

BRIEF-TD Ameritrade announces pricing of $800 mln senior notes offering
* TD Ameritrade announces pricing of $800 million senior notes offering
Sept 24 Nanoco Group Plc
* Commercial production of Nanoco quantum dots at plant is expected to begin in first half of 2015
* Quantum dots will be marketed by Dow under brand name Trevista quantum dots Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transaction is expected to be highly accretive to EBITDA, margin and adjusted earnings per share
* German American Bancorp Inc (gabc) reports first quarter earnings & announces cash dividend increase