UPDATE 1-Nanya: no plans for any role in Elpida-Micron deal

* Not aware of any Elpida-Micron deal, no current plan to
take part-Nanya Chairman
* Any Nanya participation could be a sales strategy-analyst
By Argin Chang and Clare Jim
TAIPEI, Jan 30 Taiwanese chipmaker Nanya
Technology Corp denied on Monday any intention to join
a possible tie-up between Japanese rival Elpida Memory Inc
and Micron Technology, but its shares soared on
hopes for consolidation in the struggling industry.
Nanya Chairman Chia Chau Wu told Reuters on Monday that he
did not know of any deal between the other two companies and the
company had no current intention to take part in any deal. He
declined to comment on whether Nanya would welcome any such
tie-up.
Japan's Nikkei business newspaper reported last week that
Elpida would seek to eventually include Nanya's parent company,
Formosa Plastics Group, in a deal for a capital infusion into
the debt-laden Japanese company.
The three companies are makers of dynamic random access
memory (DRAM) chips, a market that has been hit by slumping
prices in a weak economy and falling sales as consumers switch
to tablets that use flash memory instead of DRAM chips.
"It could be a sales strategy," said Joyce Yang, chief
executive of Eureka International Corp, a Taipei-based
semiconductor industry research company.
"Nanya's market share is not high, but together with Micron
and Elpida, the three will become the No.2 in the market,
exceeding Hynix."
Hynix Semiconductor Inc had around 20 percent
share of the DRAM market as of the end of the third quarter of
2011, behind compatriot Samsung Electronics Co with
a 45 percent share.
Micron and Elpida both had around 12 percent each and Nanya
had around 4 percent.
Yang said Nanya and Micron would benefit from any tie-up
especially in the mobile DRAM market, where Elpida has a higher
penetration, being No. 2 last year.
Currently, Nanya and Micron have a cooperation agreement on
chip manufacturing, while Elpida owns a joint venture with
Taiwan's Powerchip, called Rexchip. Nanya
and Elpida are also involved in a patent lawsuit.
For Taiwan's DRAM makers, lacking the deep pockets of
Samsung Electronics to pay for the increasing costs of
investment in new manufacturing technology, analysts say their
choices are to move into higher-value chips, tie up with foreign
partners, seek government help or simply fade out.
"Price competition could ease a little bit in the short
run," said IBTS Investment Consultation Co analyst Fred Yu,
commenting on the possible tie-up of Nanya with Micron and
Elpida.
"But in the long run, demand for DRAM is still shrinking;
these memory companies will all be gone if they don't start
expanding into NAND flash aggressively, no matter how many
mergers they do."
At 0353 GMT, Nanya was limit-up at 6.6 percent in Taipei,
while Elpida slipped 2.37 percent in Tokyo. Elpida's Taiwan
depositary receipts however climbed 2.7 percent.