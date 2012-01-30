Taiwan's Nanya: no plans for any role in Elpida-Micron deal

TAIPEI Jan 30 Taiwanese chipmaker Nanya
Technology Corp has no current plan to take part in
any tie-up between Japanese rival Elpida Memory Inc and
Micron Technology, its chairman said on Monday.
Nanya Chairman Chia Chau Wu added that he did not know of
any deal between the other two companies and declined to comment
on whether Nanya would welcome any such tie-up.
Japan's Nikkei business newspaper reported last week that
Elpida would seek to eventually include Nanya's parent company,
Formosa Plastics Group, in a deal for a capital infusion into
the Japanese company.
The market for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips has
been hit by slumping prices in a weak economy and as consumers
switch to tablets that use flash memory instead of DRAM chips.
Nanya and Micron have a cooperation agreement on chip
manufacturing.