UPDATE 1-Nanya Tech sees Q4 bit growth up 5-10 pct q/q

TAOYUAN, Taiwan Oct 18 Nanya Technology Corp , Taiwan's No.2 DRAM chip maker, said on Wednesday it expects bit growth of 5-10 percent in the fourth quarter over the previous quarter, and gave a subdued outlook for demand and a recovery in prices.

The company, which makes dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips mainly for PCs, said in a statement that bit growth for the full year will be 55-60 percent over the previous year and its capital spending forecast for this year remains at T$12 billion ($398 million).

"From checking with our clients, every segment appears to be weak, including orders to contract makers for the fourth quarter," Nanya Vice President Pei Lin Pai told a media conference on the company's third-quarter results.

Sales of PCs, which use DRAM chips as primary memory, have grown at a slower pace than expected in recent quarters whilst DRAM supply has built throughout the year, causing an oversupply and hitting prices.

Last month Micron Technology warned that continued oversupply of DRAM chips will weigh on its margins .

Coupled with weak demand, P a i said the industry has been affected by a disruption in materials supply after floods in Thailand this month and Japan's earthquake in March.

Inotera Memories' President Charles Kau added that October DRAM prices are flat from September and he "does not see light at the end of tunnel" for price recovery. Inotera is a joint venture between Nanya and Micron .

Nanya posted a net loss of T$11.96 billion in July-September, versus a net loss of T$2.266 billion a year ago and a second quarter loss of T$7.9 billion. ($1 = 30.141 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim and Argin Chang; Editing by Jonathan Standing)