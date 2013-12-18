版本:
TABLE-Asian naphtha crackers' 2014 maintenance

December 18 The following lists planned maintenance at naphtha
crackers in Asia for 2014. The table will be revised when new information
becomes available. 
  
NONE = no maintenance in 2014 
NA   = no information available yet

INDIA     
Company           Location   Capacity  2014                 Previous 
                          ('000 tonnes)                     Maintenance
Haldia Petchem    Haldia       676     NA                   2009 
Indian Oil Corp   Panipat      850     NA                   2013
 
       
INDONESIA
Chandra Asri      Anyer        600     NA                    2011

    
JAPAN 
Asahi Kasei       Mizushima    504     H2 Feb-April          2012 
Idemitsu          Chiba        414     None                  2011 
Idemitsu          Tokuyama     687     Sept-Nov              2012 
Keiyo Ethylene    Chiba        768     May-June              2012 
Maruzen Petchem   Chiba        525     None                  2013 
Mitsubishi Chem   Kashima      392     None                  2012

Mitsubishi Chem   Kashima      540     early May-early July  2013 
Mitsubishi Chem   Mizushima    496     None                  2013 
Mitsui Chem       Chiba        612     None                  2013 
Mitsui Chem       Osaka        500     late June-late July   2012 
JX Nippon Oil     Kawasaki     444     None                  2012 
Showa Denko       Oita         695     March-April           2012 
Sumitomo          Chiba        415     None                  2011 

Tonen Chem        Kawasaki     540     Aug-Sept              2010 
Tosoh             Yokkaichi    527     March-April           2012 
 
    
MALAYSIA     
Titan            Pasir Gudang  280     None                  2011 
Titan            Pasir Gudang  440     None                  2010 

    
THE PHILIPPLINES
JG Summit        Batangas City 320     to be commission in March 2014

        
SOUTH KOREA    
Lotte Chem        Yeosu      1000      None                  2012 
Lotte Chem        Daesan     1000      None                  2011 
KPIC              Onsan      460       None                  2013 
LG Chem           Daesan     900       None                  2011  
LG Chem           Yeosu      1000      Oct 21-Nov 24         2010 
SK Energy         Ulsan      200       None                  2013 
SK Energy         Ulsan      660       None                  2010 
Samsung Total     Daesan     1000      None                  2011 
YNCC              Yeochun    857       None                  2011 
YNCC              Yeochun    578       None                  2012 
YNCC              Yeochun    465       Oct                   2010 

    
SINGAPORE
ExxonMobil     Jurong Island  900      NA                    2013 
ExxonMobil     Jurong Island  1000     commissioned in 2013
PCS            Jurong Island  465      None                  2013
PCS            Jurong Island  635      None                  2011 
Shell          Bukom Island   800      Q4                    2011    

THAILAND   
PTT         Map Ta Phut  461     Feb 9-March 17              2010 
PTT         Map Ta Phut  400     None                        2012 
PTT         Map Ta Phut  515     None                        2013 
PTT         Map Ta Phut  1000    None                        2011 
ROC         Map Ta Phut  800     NA                          2013 
IRPC        Map Ta Phut  360     None                        NA

    
TAIWAN      
CPC         Lin Yuan     380     None                        2013  
CPC         Lin Yuan     500     None                        2011 
CPC         Lin Yuan     700     April       commissioned in 2013
Formosa     Mailiao      700     None                        2012       
Formosa     Mailiao      1030    None                        2013 
Formosa     Mailiao      1200    Q4                          2012

