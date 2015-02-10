版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 10日 星期二 14:09 BJT

TABLE-Asian naphtha crackers' 2015 maintenance

(Updates throughout)
    Feb 10 The following lists planned maintenance at naphtha
crackers in Asia for 2015, based on information from traders. 
    The table will be revised when new information becomes available. 
  
NONE = no maintenance in 2015 
NA   = no available information

INDIA     
Company           Location   Capacity  2015                 Previous 
                          ('000 tonnes)                     Maintenance
Haldia Petchem    Haldia       676     NA                   NA 
Indian Oil Corp   Panipat      850     NA                   2013
 
       
INDONESIA
Chandra Asri      Anyer        600     NA                   NA

    
JAPAN 
Asahi Kasei       Mizushima    504     None                  2014 
Idemitsu          Chiba        414     March-May             2011 
Idemitsu          Tokuyama     687     None                  2014 
Keiyo Ethylene    Chiba        768     None                  2014 
Maruzen Petchem   Chiba        525     None                  2013 
Mitsubishi Chem   Kashima      392     ceased in May 3 2014
Mitsubishi Chem   Kashima      540     None                  2014 
Mitsubishi Chem   Mizushima    493     May-June              2013 
Mitsui Chem       Ichihara     612     end-June to end-July  2013 
Mitsui Chem       Osaka        500     None                  2014 
JX Nippon Oil     Kawasaki     444     None                  2012 
Showa Denko       Oita         695     None                  2014 
Sumitomo          Chiba        415     mouthball in May 2015 2011 
Tonen Chem        Kawasaki     540     None                  2014 
Tosoh             Yokkaichi    527     None                  2014 
 
    
MALAYSIA     
Titan            Pasir Gudang  280     None                  2011 
Titan            Pasir Gudang  440     None                  2010 

    
THE PHILIPPLINES
JG Summit        Batangas City 320     commissioned in June 2014

        
SOUTH KOREA    
Lotte Chem        Yeosu      1000      None                  2012 
Lotte Chem        Daesan     1000      Oct 16-Nov 14         2011 
KPIC              Onsan      460       None                  2013 
LG Chem           Daesan     900       March 15-April 19     2011  
LG Chem           Yeosu      1000      None                  2014 
SK Energy         Ulsan      200       None                  2013 
SK Energy         Ulsan      660       NA                    2010 
Samsung Total     Daesan     1000      April 15-May 25       2011 
YNCC              Yeochun    860       May 16-June 14        2011 
YNCC              Yeochun    580       None                  2012 
YNCC              Yeochun    465       None                  2014 

    
SINGAPORE
ExxonMobil     Jurong Island  900      NA                    2013 
ExxonMobil     Jurong Island  1000     commissioned in 2013
PCS            Jurong Island  465      None                  2013
PCS            Jurong Island  635      None                  2011 
Shell          Bukom Island over 960KT NA                    2014    

    
THAILAND   
PTT            Map Ta Phut    461      None                  2014 
PTT            Map Ta Phut    400      None                  2012 
PTT            Map Ta Phut    515      August-September      2013 
PTT            Map Ta Phut    1000     NA                    2011 
ROC            Map Ta Phut    800      NA                    2013 
IRPC           Map Ta Phut    360      None                  NA

    
TAIWAN      
CPC           Lin Yuan        380      Q4                    2013  
CPC           Kaohsiung       500      to cease in 2015      2014 
CPC           Lin Yuan        700      None  commissioned in 2013
Formosa       Mailiao         700      Mid June (40-45 days) 2012       
Formosa       Mailiao         1030     None                  2013 
Formosa       Mailiao         1200     None                  2014 
 

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng in Singapore, Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo)

