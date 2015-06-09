TABLE-Asian naphtha crackers' 2015 maintenance

(Updates Japan, Singapore, Taiwan) June 9 The following lists planned maintenance at naphtha crackers in Asia for 2015, based on information from traders. The table will be revised when new information becomes available. NONE = no maintenance in 2015 NA = no available information INDIA Company Location Capacity 2015 Previous ('000 tonnes) Maintenance Haldia Petchem Haldia 676 NA NA Indian Oil Corp Panipat 850 NA 2013 INDONESIA Chandra Asri Anyer 600 NA NA JAPAN Asahi Kasei Mizushima 504 None 2014 *Idemitsu Chiba 414 April 8-June 5 2011 Idemitsu Tokuyama 687 None 2014 Keiyo Ethylene Chiba 768 None 2014 Maruzen Petchem Chiba 525 None 2013 Mitsubishi Chem Kashima 392 ceased in May 3 2014 Mitsubishi Chem Kashima 540 None 2014 *Mitsubishi Chem Mizushima 493 May 20-June 26 2013 Mitsui Chem Ichihara 612 end-June to end-July 2013 Mitsui Chem Osaka 500 None 2014 *JX Nippon Oil Kawasaki 444 April 24-H1 May 2012 Showa Denko Oita 695 None 2014 Sumitomo Chiba 415 mothball in May 2015 2011 Tonen Chem Kawasaki 540 None 2014 Tosoh Yokkaichi 527 None 2014 MALAYSIA Titan Pasir Gudang 280 None 2011 Titan Pasir Gudang 440 None 2010 THE PHILIPPINES JG Summit Batangas City 320 commissioned in June 2014 SOUTH KOREA Lotte Chem Yeosu 1000 None 2012 Lotte Chem Daesan 1000 Oct 16-Nov 14 2011 KPIC Onsan 460 None 2013 LG Chem Daesan 900 March 15-April 19 2011 LG Chem Yeosu 1000 None 2014 SK Energy Ulsan 200 None 2013 SK Energy Ulsan 660 NA 2010 Samsung Total Daesan 1000 April 15-May 25 2011 YNCC Yeochun 860 May 16-June 14 2011 YNCC Yeochun 580 None 2012 YNCC Yeochun 465 None 2014 SINGAPORE ExxonMobil Jurong Island 900 NA 2013 ExxonMobil Jurong Island 1000 NA (*Note: ExxonMobil had a maintenance at its chemical site from May-June 2015) PCS Jurong Island 465 None 2013 PCS Jurong Island 635 None 2011 Shell Bukom Island over 960KT NA 2014 THAILAND PTT Map Ta Phut 461 None 2014 PTT Map Ta Phut 400 None 2012 PTT Map Ta Phut 515 August-September 2013 PTT Map Ta Phut 1000 NA 2011 ROC Map Ta Phut 800 NA 2013 IRPC Map Ta Phut 360 None NA TAIWAN CPC Lin Yuan 380 Q4 2013 CPC Kaohsiung 500 to cease in 2015 2014 CPC Lin Yuan 700 None commissioned in 2013 *Formosa Mailiao 700 June 9 (45 days) 2012 Formosa Mailiao 1030 None 2013 Formosa Mailiao 1200 None 2014 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng in Singapore, Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo)