Asia Naphtha-India's Reliance gets steep premiums

SINGAPORE May 4 India's Reliance Industries has
sold around 75,000 tonnes of naphtha at $44-$46 a tonne above
Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, a reflection
that the bull-run is still persisting since early this year,
traders said on Friday.
The cargo is scheduled for May 20-25 lifting from Sikka.
Although the current premiums were lower than a cargo it
sold previously to Total for first-half May lifting at about $50
a tonne, they were above the average for Indian May cargoes at
nearly $40 a tonne.
"Premiums are still high as some traders may be covering
their positions at a time of limited Indian exports for May,"
said a Singapore-based trader.
India's May exports will not exceed 580,000 tonnes which
sharply lags 2011's monthly average at close to 900,000 tonnes.