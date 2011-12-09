版本:
Japan's JX schedules 2012 cracker maintenance-sources

TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's top refiner JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp will conduct planned maintenance on its
naphtha cracker at its Kawasaki plant near Tokyo in 2012,
industry sources familiar with the matter said.	
    The company conducts maintenance on the cracker once every
four years. A JX spokesman declined comment.	
    The company last conducted a turnaround at the unit between
Aug. 21 and Sept. 30 2008.	
    The following table shows its maintenance schedule for   	
next year. Capacity is in thousand tonnes of ethylene per   	
year. 	
       	
   Location    Capacity   Maintenance date    	
   Kawasaki     404       Sometime Aug-Sept (for about a month)

