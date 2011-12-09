Japan's JX schedules 2012 cracker maintenance-sources

TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's top refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp will conduct planned maintenance on its naphtha cracker at its Kawasaki plant near Tokyo in 2012, industry sources familiar with the matter said. The company conducts maintenance on the cracker once every four years. A JX spokesman declined comment. The company last conducted a turnaround at the unit between Aug. 21 and Sept. 30 2008. The following table shows its maintenance schedule for next year. Capacity is in thousand tonnes of ethylene per year. Location Capacity Maintenance date Kawasaki 404 Sometime Aug-Sept (for about a month)