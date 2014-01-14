Citigroup's former COO to join hedge fund spun off from bank

Jan 13 Citigroup's former Chief Operating
Officer John Havens has been appointed as non-executive chairman
of Napier Park Global Capital LLC, the hedge fund spun out of
the bank last year.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the appointment.
Napier Park's spokesman Mickey Mandelbaum confirmed Havens'
appointment and said it would be effective immediately.
Napier Park, which has about $5.5 billion in assets under
management, was spun out of Citigroup last year and the bank
retains a minority stake in it.
Havens resigned from Citigroup in October 2012 along with
Chief Executive Vikram Pandit, after board members led by
Chairman Michael O'Neill told Pandit privately that his work was
not satisfactory.
Pandit's departure had followed months of tension with
Chairman Michael O'Neill over a range of issues, including
Havens' compensation and role.
Citigroup was not immediately available for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.