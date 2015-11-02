版本:
MOVES-Napier Park hires Ned May to its private equity division

Nov 2 Napier Park Global Capital, an independent alternative asset management firm, appointed Ned May as a director of its private equity group, Napier Park Financial Partners.

May was previously vice president of Morgan Stanley's Global Private Equity team. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

