UPDATE 1-Nara Bancorp to raise $55 mln in stock offering

(Follows alerts)
Oct 24 Nara Bancorp Inc , which posted a
better-than-expected third-quarter profit, said it had commenced
an underwritten public offering of about $55 million of its
common stock, nearly a fifth of its current market value.
The Los Angeles-based bank, which focuses on the
Korean-American population, said the capital would be used to
bolster its capital position and to support its pending merger
with Center Financial Corp .
The proceeds will also be used to support growth in the
banking business and to pay off debt, the bank said in a
statement.
Nara Bancorp intends to grant the underwriters an option to
purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the amount of common
stock offered to cover over-allotments.
Separately, the company said it earned 23 cents per share in
the third quarter, topping analysts estimate of 16 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, that offers commercial banking loan
and deposit products through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nara
Bank, closed at $6.92 on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)