INSIGHT-Evidence grows for narcolepsy link to GSK swine flu shot

By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
STOCKHOLM Jan 22 Emelie Olsson is plagued by
hallucinations and nightmares. When she wakes up, she's often
paralysed, unable to breathe properly or call for help. During
the day she can barely stay awake, and often misses school or
having fun with friends. She is only 14, but at times she has
wondered if her life is worth living.
Emelie is one of around 800 children in Sweden and elsewhere
in Europe who developed narcolepsy, an incurable sleep disorder,
after being immunised with the Pandemrix H1N1 swine flu vaccine
made by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline in 2009.
Finland, Norway, Ireland and France have seen spikes in
narcolepsy cases, too, and people familiar with the results of a
soon-to-be-published study in Britain have told Reuters it will
show a similar pattern in children there.
Their fate, coping with an illness that all but destroys
normal life, is developing into what the health official who
coordinated Sweden's vaccination campaign calls a "medical
tragedy" that will demand rising scientific and medical
attention.
Europe's drugs regulator has ruled Pandemrix should no
longer be used in people aged under 20. The chief medical
officer at GSK's vaccines division, Norman Begg, says his firm
views the issue extremely seriously and is "absolutely committed
to getting to the bottom of this", but adds there is not yet
enough data or evidence to suggest a causal link.
Others - including Emmanuel Mignot, one of the world's
leading experts on narcolepsy, who is being funded by GSK to
investigate further - agree more research is needed but say the
evidence is already clearly pointing in one direction.
"There's no doubt in my mind whatsoever that Pandemrix
increased the occurrence of narcolepsy onset in children in some
countries - and probably in most countries," says Mignot, a
specialist in the sleep disorder at Stanford University in the
United States.
30 MILLION RECEIVED PANDEMRIX
In total, the GSK shot was given to more than 30 million
people in 47 countries during the 2009-2010 H1N1 swine flu
pandemic. Because it contains an adjuvant, or booster, it was
not used in the United States because drug regulators there are
wary of adjuvanted vaccines.
GSK says 795 people across Europe have reported developing
narcolepsy since the vaccine's use began in 2009.
Questions about how the narcolepsy cases are linked to
Pandemrix, what the triggers and biological mechanisms might
have been, and whether there might be a genetic susceptibility
are currently the subject of deep scientific investigation.
But experts on all sides are wary. Rare adverse reactions
can swiftly develop into "vaccine scares" that spiral out of
proportion and cast what one of Europe's top flu experts calls a
"long shadow" over public confidence in vaccines that control
potential killers like measles and polio.
"No-one wants to be the next Wakefield," said Mignot,
referring to the now discredited British doctor Andrew Wakefield
who sparked a decades-long backlash against the measles, mumps
and rubella (MMR) shot with false claims of links to autism.
With the narcolepsy studies, there is no suggestion that the
findings are the work of one rogue doctor.
Independent teams of scientists have published peer-reviewed
studies from Sweden, Finland and Ireland showing the risk of
developing narcolepsy after the 2009-2010 immunisation campaign
was between seven and 13 times higher for children who had
Pandemrix than for their unvaccinated peers.
"We really do want to get to the bottom of this. It's not in
anyone's interests if there is a safety issue that needs to be
addressed," said GSK's Begg.
LIFE CHANGED
Emelie's parents, Charles and Marie Olsson, say she was a
top student who loved playing the piano, taking tennis lessons,
creating art and having fun with friends. But her life started
to change in early 2010, a few months after she had Pandemrix.
In the spring of 2010, they noticed she was often tired, needing
to sleep when she came home from school.
But it wasn't until May, when she began collapsing at
school, that it became clear something serious was happening.
As well as the life-limiting bouts of daytime sleepiness,
narcolepsy brings nightmares, hallucinations, sleep paralysis
and episodes of cataplexy - when strong emotions trigger a
sudden and dramatic loss of muscle strength.
In Emelie's case, having fun is the emotional trigger. "I
can't laugh or joke about with my friends any more, because when
I do I get cataplexies and collapse," she said in an interview
at her home in the Swedish capital.
Narcolepsy is estimated to affect between 200 and 500 people
per million and is a lifelong condition. It has no known cure
and scientists don't really know what causes it. But they do
know patients have a deficit of a brain neurotransmitter called
orexin, also known as hypocretin, which regulates wakefulness.
Research has found that some people are born with a variant
in a gene known as HLA that means they have low hypocretin,
making them more susceptible to narcolepsy. Around 25 percent of
Europeans are thought to have this genetic vulnerability.
When results of Emelie's hypocretin test came back in
November last year, it showed she had 15 percent of the normal
amount, typical of heavy narcolepsy with cataplexy.
The seriousness of her strange new illness has forced her to
contemplate life far more than many other young teens: "In the
beginning I didn't really want to live any more, but now I have
learned to handle things better," she said.
TRIGGERS?
Scientists investigating these cases are looking in detail
at Pandemrix's adjuvant, called AS03, for clues.
Some suggest AS03, or maybe its boosting effect, or even the
H1N1 flu itself, may have triggered the onset of narcolepsy in
those who have the susceptible HLA gene variant.
Angus Nicoll, a flu expert at the European Centre for
Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), says genes may well play
a part, but don't tell the whole story.
"Yes, there's a genetic predisposition to this condition,
but that alone cannot explain these cases," he said. "There was
also something to do with receiving this specific vaccination.
Whether it was the vaccine plus the genetic disposition alone or
a third factor as well - like another infection - we simply do
not know yet."
GSK is funding a study in Canada, where its adjuvanted
vaccine Arepanrix, similar to Pandemrix, was used during the
2009-2010 pandemic. The study won't be completed until 2014, and
some experts fear it may not shed much light since the vaccines
were similar but not precisely the same.
It all leaves this investigation with far more questions
than answers, and a lot more research ahead.
WAS IT WORTH IT?
In his glass-topped office building overlooking the Maria
Magdalena church in Stockholm, Goran Stiernstedt, a doctor
turned public health official, has spent many difficult hours
going over what happened in his country during the swine flu
pandemic, wondering if things should have been different.
"The big question is was it worth it? And retrospectively I
have to say it was not," he told Reuters in an interview.
Being a wealthy country, Sweden was at the front of the
queue for pandemic vaccines. It got Pandemrix from GSK almost as
soon as it was available, and a nationwide campaign got uptake
of the vaccine to 59 percent, meaning around 5 million people
got the shot.
Stiernstedt, director for health and social care at the
Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions, helped
coordinate the vaccination campaign across Sweden's 21 regions.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the 2009-2010
pandemic killed 18,500 people, although a study last year said
that total might be up to 15 times higher.
While estimates vary, Stiernstedt says Sweden's mass
vaccination saved between 30 and 60 people from swine flu death.
Yet since the pandemic ended, more than 200 cases of narcolepsy
have been reported in Sweden.
With hindsight, this risk-benefit balance is unacceptable.
"This is a medical tragedy," he said. "Hundreds of young people
have had their lives almost destroyed."
PANDEMICS ARE EMERGENCIES
Yet the problem with risk-benefit analyses is that they
often look radically different when the world is facing a
pandemic with the potential to wipe out millions than they do
when it has emerged relatively unscathed from one, like H1N1,
which turned out to be much milder than first feared.
David Salisbury, the British government's director of
immunisation, says "therein lies the risk, and the difficulty,
of working in public health" when a viral emergency hits.
"In the event of a severe pandemic, the risk of death is far
higher than the risk of narcolepsy," he told Reuters. "If we
spent longer developing and testing the vaccine on very large
numbers of people and waited to see whether any of them
developed narcolepsy, much of the population might be dead."
Pandemrix was authorised by European drug regulators using a
so-called "mock-up procedure" that allows a vaccine to be
authorised ahead of a possible pandemic using another flu
strain. In Pandemrix's case, the substitute was H5N1 bird flu.
When the WHO declared a pandemic, GSK replaced the mock-up's
strain with the pandemic-causing H1N1 strain to form Pandemrix.
GSK says the final H1N1 version was tested in trials
involving around 3,600 patients, including children,
adolescents, adults and the elderly, before it was rolled out.
The ECDC's Nicoll says early warning systems that give a
more accurate analysis of a flu strain's threat are the best way
to minimise risks of this kind of tragedy happening in future.
Salisbury agrees, and says progress towards a universal flu
vaccine - one that wouldn't need last-minute changes made when a
new strain emerged - would cuts risks further.
"Ideally, we would have a better vaccine that would work
against all strains of influenza and we wouldn't need to worry
about this ever again," he said. "But that's a long way off."
With scientists facing years of investigation and research,
Emelie just wants to make the best of her life.
She reluctantly accepts that to do so, she needs a cocktail
of drugs to try to control the narcolepsy symptoms. The
stimulant Ritalin and the sleeping pill Sobril are prescribed
for Emelie's daytime sleepiness and night terrors. Then there's
Prozac to try to stabilise her and limit her cataplexies.
"That's one of the things that makes me feel most
uncomfortable," she explains. "Before I got this condition I
didn't take any pills, and now I have to take lots - maybe for
the rest of my life. It's not good to take so many medicines,
especially when you know they have side effects."