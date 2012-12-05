New Issue-Narragansett Electric sells $250 mln in notes

Dec 5 Narragansett Electric Co on Wednesday sold $250 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NARRAGANSETT ELECTRIC AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4.17 PCT MATURITY 12/10/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/10/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.17 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/10/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 140 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS