New Issue-Narragansett Electric sells $250 mln in notes

Dec 5 Narragansett Electric Co on
Wednesday sold $250 million of senior notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan were the joint
active bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: NARRAGANSETT ELECTRIC

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 4.17 PCT    MATURITY    12/10/2042   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   06/10/2013 
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 4.17 PCT     SETTLEMENT  12/10/2012   
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 140 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

