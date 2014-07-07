NASA to send 3D Google smartphones for robots to space station

| MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 7
smartphones with next-generation 3D sensing technology are about
to blast into orbit, where they will become the brains and eyes
of ball-shaped hovering robots on the International Space
Station.
NASA plans to use the handsets to beef up its Synchronized
Position Hold, Engage, Reorient, Experimental Satellites, or
SPHERES, which could eventually take over daily chores for
astronauts or even handle risky duties outside of the vessel.
The phones, part of Google's Project Tango augmented reality
initiative, will be aboard a cargo spacecraft scheduled to
launch on July 11.
Inspired by a scene from the movie Star Wars where Luke
Skywalker spars with a hovering globe, the soccer-ball sized
robots can be guided around the space station's microgravity
interior, propelled by tiny blasts of CO2 at about an inch per
second.
When NASA sent its SPHERES to the space station in 2006 they
were capable of precise movement but little else. In 2010,
engineers at NASA's Ames Research Center in Mountain View,
California, looked for ways to make the devices smarter.
"We wanted to add communication, a camera, increase the
processing capability, accelerometers and other sensors. As we
were scratching our heads thinking about what to do, we realized
the answer was in our hands," Smart SPHERES project manager
Chris Provencher told Reuters in an interview last week. "Let's
just use smartphones."
They bought phones at Best Buy and altered them by adding
extra batteries and a shatter-proof displays before sending the
handsets to the space station, where astronauts used Velcro to
attach them to the side of the SPHERES. That gave the robots a
wealth of new sensing and visual capabilities - but still not
enough to move around the station as easily as the engineers
wanted.
Looking to improve the robots, NASA recently turned to the
experimental smartphones Google created to encourage innovation
in its push for consumer mobile devices that can make sense of
space as easily as people do.
The Project Tango handsets include a motion-tracking camera
and an infrared depth sensor similar to Microsoft's
Kinect add-on for the Xbox. The sensors will detect sharp angles
inside the space station and create a 3D map that lets the
SPHERES navigate from one module to another.
"This type of capability is exactly what we need for a robot
that's going to do tasks anywhere inside the space station,"
Provencher said. "It has to have a very robust navigation
system."
NASA's phones have been split open so that the touchscreen
and sensors face outward when mounted on the robots. They also
include space-tested batteries and plastic connectors to replace
the Velcro.
Google wants the technology showcased by Project Tango to
become ubiquitous, helping retailers create detailed 3D
representations of their shops and letting gamers make their
homes into virtual battlegrounds.
It also teamed up with LG recently to launch a Project Tango
tablet to encourage developers to experiment with its features.
